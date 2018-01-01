Press enter to search
Chef's Cut Mini Sticks

Available in Original Smokehouse and Barbecue flavors.
Chef's Cut Mini Sticks have hit the market. The small-portion meat sticks (0.5 ounces) are gluten- and nitrite-free; made with nothing but real meats and recognizable ingredients; and are the perfect-sized snack for kids and adults alike, according to the company. Chef’s Cut Mini Sticks are available in Original Smokehouse (beef and pork) and Barbecue (chicken) varieties. Sold in packs, each pantry-friendly bag contains seven individually wrapped sticks. Each stick packs 7-8 grams of protein and 60-100 calories, depending on the variety.

