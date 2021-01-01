Chester's Chicken Dipping Sauces

Chester's Chicken introduces five new dipping sauces to its menu. Chester's Sauce blends bold, tangy herbs and spices in a creamy base. Honey Mustard Sauce is a thick, creamy sauce flavored with mustard, honey, horseradish and spices. Buffalo Hot Sauce is a flavorful hot sauce with cayenne pepper notes and a smooth yet spicy flavor. Ranch Sauce blends dairy notes, herbs, onion and garlic. And BBQ Sauce is a medium-bodied barbecue sauce that has sweet notes combined with a natural smoke flavor and a unique blend of spices. These five new dipping sauces accompany a new menuboard design and a new line of branded packaging, representative of Chester's rebranding efforts.