Chester's Chicken Dipping Sauces

Chester's Chicken Dipping SaucesFive new flavorful sauces complement the brand's fresh fried chicken.
Chester's Chicken introduces five new dipping sauces to its menu. Chester's Sauce blends bold, tangy herbs and spices in a creamy base. Honey Mustard Sauce is a thick, creamy sauce flavored with mustard, honey, horseradish and spices. Buffalo Hot Sauce is a flavorful hot sauce with cayenne pepper notes and a smooth yet spicy flavor. Ranch Sauce blends dairy notes, herbs, onion and garlic. And BBQ Sauce is a medium-bodied barbecue sauce that has sweet notes combined with a natural smoke flavor and a unique blend of spices. These five new dipping sauces accompany a new menuboard design and a new line of branded packaging, representative of Chester's rebranding efforts.