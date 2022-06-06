Chester’s Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich & Chicken Bites

In response to consumers seeking out spicier menu options, Chester’s Chicken is bringing back its Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich and Honey Stung Chicken Bites, but this time the limited-time offers (LTOs) will be available at all Chester's locations through Labor Day. The sandwich and bites feature Chester's signature specially marinated, double-breaded and fried fresh chicken "sauced and tossed" in Frank's RedHot Stingin' Honey Garlic Sauce. The on-trend honey and garlic flavor profiles combined with the heat of Frank's RedHot gives consumers the bold flavors they crave, according to Chester's. This marks the first time the Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich will be available at all Chester's locations nationwide after a successful launch at Love's Travel Stops in summer 2020.