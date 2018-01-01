Chewie Fruities Countertop Display

Torie & Howard introduces a three-tier countertop display for its organic Chewie Fruities candy. The display holds 54 Chewie Fruities 2.1-ounce stick packs and includes 18 packs each of the Sour Berry, Sour Apple, and California Pomegranate and Sweet Freestone Nectarine varieties. The countertop display ships as a single unit and contains three cases. It is 17.5 inches high, with a six-inch by 10-inch footprint. Chewie Fruities grab-and-go stick packs have a suggested retail price of $1.99. Four-ounce Chewie Fruities also are available in peg sacks, with a suggested retail price of $3.99. The peg sacks ship six to a case and 48 to a master case.