Chex Mix Double Chocolate King Size Bar

General Mills Inc. adds a new flavor to its King Size line of Chex Mix Bars, Double Chocolate. Made with Chex cereal, pretzels and chocolate chips, the new bars should help meet consumers' need for a snack that's both salty and sweet. Available in 2.2-ounce bars, the snacks are shelf stable and come with a suggested retail price of $2.09. The bars are exclusive to convenience stores and also come available in Peanut Butter Chocolate flavor.