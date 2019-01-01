Press enter to search
Available in two varieties, the new product satisfies cravings for salty snacks that pack a flavor punch.
General Mills Convenience is helping convenience stores satisfy consumer cravings for salty snacks that pack a flavor punch with the introduction of Chex Mix MAX’D. The new product includes all the Chex Mix components consumers know and love — Chex pieces, rye chips, pretzels and breadsticks — but with a blast of bold and spicy flavor. Two varieties are available: Spicy Dill and Buffalo Ranch. Each 4.25-ounce bag has a suggested retail price of $2.89.

