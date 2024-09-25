Chex Mix Remix Buffalo Sandwich

General Mills Convenience adds a new flavor to its popular line-up of Chex Mix Remix snacks: Buffalo Sandwich. Featuring seasoned pieces of Chex cereal, toasted breadsticks and ranch-flavored wing puffs, the most recent addition joins two other offerings, Cheesy Pizza and Zesty Taco. Buffalo Sandwich comes available in 4.25-ounce size bags and ships in six layers per pallet with 26 cases per layer. The suggested retail price is $4.29.