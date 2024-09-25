 Skip to main content

Chex Mix Remix Buffalo Sandwich

General Mills Convenience brings together Chex cereal, toasted breadsticks and ranch wing puffs.
Chex Mix Remix Buffalo Sandwich
General Mills Convenience adds a new flavor to its popular line-up of Chex Mix Remix snacks: Buffalo Sandwich. Featuring seasoned pieces of Chex cereal, toasted breadsticks and ranch-flavored wing puffs, the most recent addition joins two other offerings, Cheesy Pizza and Zesty Taco. Buffalo Sandwich comes available in 4.25-ounce size bags and ships in six layers per pallet with 26 cases per layer. The suggested retail price is $4.29.

