Chips Ahoy! moves beyond cookies with the introduction of Baked Bites, a snack that brings the Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookie taste to soft-baked, square-shaped bites. Available in a Blondie variety, with more flavors to come, the product is made with soft, sweet and chewy dough mixed with real chocolate chips and without high-fructose corn syrup. Each box of Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites contains five snack packs, with retails starting at $3.98 per box.