Chobani Shakes & Snacks

Chobani kicked off the new year with the introduction of several new yogurt offerings aimed at reducing sugar and increasing protein without sacrificing flavor. The Chobani Complete Cookies & Cream Shake is a high protein, advanced nutrition and lactose-free yogurt with 3 grams of prebiotic fiber and no added sugar. The shake is available in a 10-ounce bottle and retails for $2.79. Another new offering is Chobani with Zero Sugar Snacks, including a limited-batch Salted Caramel flavor. These yogurt snacks are available in 11 single-serve flavors, six multipack formats and two multiserve tubs.