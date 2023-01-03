03/01/2023
Chobani Shakes & Snacks
The yogurt brand’s 2023 offerings are aimed at reducing sugar and increasing protein without sacrificing flavor.
Chobani kicked off the new year with the introduction of several new yogurt offerings aimed at reducing sugar and increasing protein without sacrificing flavor. The Chobani Complete Cookies & Cream Shake is a high protein, advanced nutrition and lactose-free yogurt with 3 grams of prebiotic fiber and no added sugar. The shake is available in a 10-ounce bottle and retails for $2.79. Another new offering is Chobani with Zero Sugar Snacks, including a limited-batch Salted Caramel flavor. These yogurt snacks are available in 11 single-serve flavors, six multipack formats and two multiserve tubs.