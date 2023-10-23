Chobani Zero Sugar Drinks

Chobani introduces Zero Sugar Drinks, a protein-packed drink designed to take advantage of the growing market for yogurt-based beverages. The new drinks are made using natural fermentation, where live and active yogurt cultures and probiotics eat the sugars found in milk. They are also sweetened with natural sugar alternatives, are free of lactose and preservatives, serve as a good source of calcium and are only 50 calories per 7 fluid ounces. The single-serve bottles are available in Mixed Berry, Peaches & Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake and Milk & Cookies. The suggested retail price is $1.99.