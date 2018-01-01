Café Valley partnered with The Hershey Co. to create a new snack-size coffee cake bite that is equal parts brownie and cheesecake, with a sprinkle of chocolate on top. Made with real Hershey’s chocolate, these cake bites feature a rich, satisfying cocoa flavor, according to the companies. Café Valley Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites are set to hit stores in 11.6-ounce, clear plastic packages containing 12 brownie bites per package. The suggested retail price is $3.99. The new Cheesecake Brownie Bites join an existing array of specialty, snack-size coffee cake bites from Café Valley, including lemon curd, cinnamon, raspberry, pumpkin, and red velvet.