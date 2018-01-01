Press enter to search
Close search

Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites

Café Valley partnered with The Hershey Co. to develop this new product.
Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites

Café Valley partnered with The Hershey Co. to create a new snack-size coffee cake bite that is equal parts brownie and cheesecake, with a sprinkle of chocolate on top. Made with real Hershey’s chocolate, these cake bites feature a rich, satisfying cocoa flavor, according to the companies. Café Valley Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites are set to hit stores in 11.6-ounce, clear plastic packages containing 12 brownie bites per package. The suggested retail price is $3.99. The new Cheesecake Brownie Bites join an existing array of specialty, snack-size coffee cake bites from Café Valley, including lemon curd, cinnamon, raspberry, pumpkin, and red velvet. 

Other Popular Products

Taco Bell Tortilla Chips
Truly Spiked and Sparkling Wild Berry

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Wild Berry