Chocolate Mint Muddy Buddies

General Mills Convenience is adding another variety to its line up of Chex Mix Muddy Buddies. Mint Chocolate Muddy Buddies feature crispy Corn Chex pieces in a chocolate mint coating with a powdery, smooth finish. The latest flavor joins other varieties of Muddy Buddies available in convenience stores, including Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, and Brownie Supreme. Mint Chocolate Muddy Buddies are available in a 4.5-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $2.59.