Forte Products’ Cigarette Disposer is the most convenient and sanitary unit of its kind available in the market. This efficient receptacle keeps grounds free of cigarette butts and prevents unwanted odors in your environment. The opening of the unit is just the right size to ensure that butts are easy to dispose while discouraging any other type of trash from being thrown into the holder.

The Cigarette Disposer has a safe galvanized internal sleeve that quickly extinguishes cigarettes to prevent potential fire hazards. This receptacle holds loads of waste and decreases the needs to dispose of contents often, saving operators cost in time and labor. The removable top and inner sleeve allow for simple and effortless cleaning without any debris spillage on the ground, which is a feature greatly appreciates my maintenance staff

The Cigarette Disposer is made with UV inhibitors to prevent color fading and to maintain a fresh appearance. The dimensions of the unit are 12”W x 12”D x 38.5” and are available in a variety of colors to complement your sites and brand image.

Forte Products’ Cigarette Disposer puts cigarette waste where it belongs, OUT OF SIGHT!

For more information on this product and all of Forte’s line of forecourt equipment and merchandisers check us online at http://www.forteproducts.com/retail/ , call 816 813 3337 or email us a [email protected]