Cintas Xtraction Floor Mat

New from Cintas Corp., the Xtraction Floor Mat is the latest addition to the company's High Performance Series. The advanced fibers of the Xtraction Floor Mat create 10 times the surface area in order to capture and hold more water, and multiple-size fibers work together to knock off fine particles from shoes, according to the company. The mat also features fast-drying fibers that provide quicker evaporation of moisture, plus exclusive patent-pending rubber backing to provide high traction.