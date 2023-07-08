Circana Passport+

Circana launches Passport+, a solution intended for small to midsized consumer packaged goods companies. The program allows clients to easily and affordably access consumer and market data that is critical to their business success, all within 24 hours. Available on Circana's Liquid Data platform with the latest Unify+ visualization, Passport+ provides insight into shopper behavior and retail trends, enabling clients to engage with retailers, secure distribution, drive trial and interest, and launch innovative new products. Now available within the United States and expanding globally in the near future, the solution features flexibly priced packages and a self-serve model that requires no data expertise.