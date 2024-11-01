Circle K to Double Presence in New York

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K is growing its footprint in New York State under a new franchise pact.

The convenience store retailer inked a franchise development agreement with The Briad Group, a U.S. hospitality company with a history of franchise development across the dining and lodging sectors. The Briad Group will open 40 franchised Circle K stores in Upstate New York as part of the agreement.

Currently, Circle K operates and franchises approximately 30 locations in New York.

"We're very pleased to partner with The Briad Group to bring Circle K to new communities in New York and look forward to supporting their efforts to make our customers' lives a little easier," said Pat Fitzpatrick, vice president of global franchise for Circle K. "Their proven experience as restaurant and hotel operators and intimate knowledge of their guests will make them a tremendous asset for the Circle K brand as we accelerate our growth in the Northeast."

The development of the new convenience stores is set to begin in early 2025.