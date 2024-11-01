Circle K to Double Presence in New York
More News About Circle K's Parent Company
"We are excited about this partnership with Circle K and look forward to the mutual growth and success it will bring," said Brad Honigfeld, CEO of The Briad Group. "These new store locations will offer enhanced convenience and fueling services to the various New York communities, aligning with our commitment to delivering excellence across our business segments."
Circle K is a subsidiary of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,800 stores, with approximately 13,100 offering road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.
Based in Livingston, N.J., The Briad Group manages a portfolio that includes Wendy's franchises, as well as Marriott and Hilton hotels.