 Skip to main content

Circle K to Double Presence in New York

The retailer reaches a franchise development pact with The Briad Group.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
A Circle K convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K is growing its footprint in New York State under a new franchise pact. 

The convenience store retailer inked a franchise development agreement with The Briad Group, a U.S. hospitality company with a history of franchise development across the dining and lodging sectors. The Briad Group will open 40 franchised Circle K stores in Upstate New York as part of the agreement.

Currently, Circle K operates and franchises approximately 30 locations in New York.

"We're very pleased to partner with The Briad Group to bring Circle K to new communities in New York and look forward to supporting their efforts to make our customers' lives a little easier," said Pat Fitzpatrick, vice president of global franchise for Circle K. "Their proven experience as restaurant and hotel operators and intimate knowledge of their guests will make them a tremendous asset for the Circle K brand as we accelerate our growth in the Northeast."

The development of the new convenience stores is set to begin in early 2025.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More News About Circle K's Parent Company

Passing the Torch

Couche-Tard Wins 2024 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

Couche-Tard Puts Technology at the Foundation of Its Strategy

"We are excited about this partnership with Circle K and look forward to the mutual growth and success it will bring," said Brad Honigfeld, CEO of The Briad Group. "These new store locations will offer enhanced convenience and fueling services to the various New York communities, aligning with our commitment to delivering excellence across our business segments."

Circle K is a subsidiary of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,800 stores, with approximately 13,100 offering road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. 

Based in Livingston, N.J., The Briad Group manages a portfolio that includes Wendy's franchises, as well as Marriott and Hilton hotels. 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds