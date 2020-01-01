Citrus Curbside Pickup Platform

Citrus introduces a curbside pickup solution that enables store owners to provide their customers with a completely automated and contact-free curbside pickup experience. By incorporating geolocation capabilities, retailers can now eliminate customer wait times by bringing orders directly to their vehicle as they arrive. The system uses geolocation services along with vehicle information customers provide at signup. Customers press the "On My Way" button when they are ready to pick up their order, which alerts the retailer to their estimated time of arrival, along with their vehicle description. The merchant knows exactly when customers will arrive, so there's no need to text, call or set a pickup time; the package can be delivered as they pull up.