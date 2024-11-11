Nassau Candy presents the Clever Candy Peppermint Candy Cane Bucket as part of its 2024 holiday collection. The tiered tub filled with 96 classic red and white peppermint-flavored candy canes offers a fun and playful twist on the candy classic. The bucket is designed to help operators create impactful holiday displays by merchandising it alongside other holiday collection items, such as the Flake It Till You Make It Peg Bag filled with gummy glitter snowflakes, and the Holidays Are My Jam Milk Chocolate Bar with a raspberry jam filling. The Clever Candy Peppermint Candy Cane Bucket is shipping now.