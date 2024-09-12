Clipper Petroleum Goes Live With E-Commerce Solution

"We are very pleased with the results we have seen in the partnership with Lula Commerce. We tried 3PD [third-party delivery] early on. We did not have the success that we are enjoying today. Their support team has been great to work with and help deliver results. They keep us updated on store performance, training videos and site level support to help deliver our products to our customers," said Tony Legg, director of operational compliance and programs Clipper.

Since the initial start of the partnership in February, Clipper has launched digital commerce across the markets in which it operates and has already served more than 5,000 shoppers through new online platforms, making significant progress in its ongoing digital transformation.

"We're excited to partner with Clipper Petroleum and unlock online channels for additional sales," said Adit Gupta, Lula cofounder and CEO. "Over the past few months, we've seen significant incremental demand from new customers who have discovered Clipper through digital channels. The direction that Clipper's leadership is taking is truly impressive, and it's a pleasure to strategically support their efforts in delivering exceptional outcomes for the brand."

Lula Commerce provides digital commerce solutions to retailers and quick-service restaurants. The company acts as a trusted growth partner by offering specialized expertise and integrations to connect all aspects of the digital ecosystem, with a product suite meant to support retailers through their digital transformations.

Founded in 1933 and acquired by Tom Bower Sr. and Bob Braff in 1974, Clipper Petroleum now operates 23 convenience stores and six quick-service restaurants, along with serving as the fuel supplier to more than 300 dealer partner accounts across the Southeast.