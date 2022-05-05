Kellogg's Club Crackers is celebrating its 90th anniversary with the addition of a new limited-time variety to its Club Crisps line. The new Club Crisps Sweet & Salty marks the first sweet and savory flavor in the line of wavy crisps baked light and thin. The new variety offers the perfect balance of a sweet, caramelized flavored sugar and a savory pop of salt that seamlessly blends with the rich buttery base, according to the maker. The thin and crispy bite-size format contains no artificial colors or flavors.