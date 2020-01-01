Coca-Cola With Coffee fuses the familiar, authentic taste of Coca-Cola with the rich, luxurious flavor of 100 percent Brazilian coffee. The hybrid beverage is slated to join the ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee section in January 2021. Three signature flavors will be available in 12-ounce cans: Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel. Each can contains 69 milligrams of caffeine. Coca-Cola With Coffee is part of the brand's "lift and shift" strategy to scale successful beverage innovations from market to market via an experimental, test-and-learn approach.