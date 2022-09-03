Coca-Cola With Coffee Mocha

The Coca-Cola Co. added a new variety to its Coca-Cola With Coffee line. Mocha now joins the existing Dark Blend, Vanilla, Caramel and Vanilla Zero Sugar offerings. This flavor expansion is aimed at fulfilling consumers' cravings as mocha is the No. 1 flavor in ready-to-drink coffee, according to the company. Each 12-ounce can has 70 calories and 69 milligrams of caffeine. Coca-Cola With Coffee fuses the familiar, authentic taste of Coca-Cola with the rich, luxurious flavor of 100 percent Brazilian coffee.