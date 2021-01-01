Coca-Cola With Coffee is now available in the brand's Zero Sugar format. The hybrid beverage combines the familiar, authentic taste of Coca-Cola with the rich, luxurious flavor of 100 percent Brazilian coffee. Coca-Cola With Coffee Zero Sugar is available in two varieties: Dark Blend and Vanilla. Each 12-ounce can contains 69 milligrams of caffeine. The new Coca-Cola With Coffee lineup is part of the brand's "lift and shift" strategy to scale successful beverage innovations from market to market via an experimental, test-and-learn approach.