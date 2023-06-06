Coca-Cola Flex Dispenser

The Coca-Cola Co. unveils Coca-Cola Flex, a new front-of-house beverage dispenser that, according to the company, offers an enhanced guest experience while reducing operational complexity. With more than 40 beverage choices available in the same footprint as a standard six-valve fountain dispenser, Coca-Cola Flex combines the benefits of traditional fountain dispensers with the innovation offered by the high-powered Coca-Cola Freestyle dispenser. In addition to a simple installation process and maintenance, other features include Coca-Cola's PurePour technology, a 15-inch touchscreen display, easy access to inventory alerts and quicker diagnostics. Commercial launch is slated for the first quarter of 2024.