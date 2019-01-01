Coca-Cola Freestyle 9100 is a next-generation dispenser outfitted with Bluetooth connectivity that allows consumers to connect via the Freestyle app to make and pour their favorite mixes. The dispenser's large, high-definition screen makes it easier for consumers to choose from more than 200 drink options. Additionally, the unit's improved content management system allows Coca-Cola to launch new brands over the air with "digital recipes" and offer unique national programs such as Olympic custom mixes, and Fanta Halloween and Coca-Cola holiday mixes.