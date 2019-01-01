Press enter to search
Close search

Coca-Cola Freestyle 9100

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Coca-Cola Freestyle 9100

The next-generation dispenser features a large, high-definition screen and improved content management system.
Coca-Cola Freestyle 9100

Coca-Cola Freestyle 9100 is a next-generation dispenser outfitted with Bluetooth connectivity that allows consumers to connect via the Freestyle app to make and pour their favorite mixes. The dispenser's large, high-definition screen makes it easier for consumers to choose from more than 200 drink options. Additionally, the unit's improved content management system allows Coca-Cola to launch new brands over the air with "digital recipes" and offer unique national programs such as Olympic custom mixes, and Fanta Halloween and Coca-Cola holiday mixes.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

CandyRific NERF Basketball Sipper Cup

NERF Football & Basketball Sipper Cups

Vollrath Convertible Conveyor Toasters
Wenzel's Farm

Wenzel's Farm Snack Sticks