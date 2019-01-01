Coca-Cola Freestyle “Make Your Mix” Promotion

This summer, Coca-Cola Freestyle is inviting Americans to concoct their own signature beverage recipes — and potentially win $10,000 — through the first-ever “Make Your Mix” contest. Through June 30, consumers can visit their nearest Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, concoct their own signature beverage recipe, and share it on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MakeYourMixContest for the chance to win the grand prize of $10,000. A panel of Coca-Cola beverage experts will select five finalists, whose namesake mixes will be available nationwide from Aug. 25 to Nov. 4. The mix that is poured the most by volume will win the grand prize and be announced in early November. The touchscreen-operated Coca-Cola Freestyle fountain dispenser uses “micro-dosing” technology to deliver nearly 200 touch-to-pour drink options.