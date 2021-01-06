Coca-Cola "Summer Tastes Better" Campaign

In celebration of summer rituals that will be appreciated this year more than ever before, The Coca-Cola Co. launched new packaging on its Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 20-ounce bottles. Available May 17 through Aug. 8 everywhere Coca-Cola products are sold, the new packaging launches alongside the brand's “Summer Tastes Better” campaign, which celebrates how summer rituals taste better with an ice-cold Coca-Cola in hand. In addition to an on-package tagline, "Open for Summer," each 20-ounce bottle features a poem to engage consumers around summer moments and encourage them to embrace the joy and uplift that makes the season unforgettable. There are 24 poems in total. Six of the poems can also be found on fridge packs and on 24-ounce, 1-liter and 2-liter bottles of Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.