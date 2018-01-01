New from Creative Serving, the Coffee Creamer Caddy is a compact, refrigerated countertop unit that holds a wide variety of quart-sized containers, including milk, cream and flavored creamers. The caddy accommodates bottles of different shapes, sizes and thickness with different fluid consistencies, which require slightly modified cooling configurations to keep the contents cold. The containers lean up against the cold wall, so even containers with irregular bottoms are thoroughly cooled but do not freeze. Pints and quarts are equally visible to customers, according to the company. To extend shelf life and prevent spoilage, digital controllers improve the temperature consistency throughout the entire cold zone.