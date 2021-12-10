The Coin Cloud Digital Currency Machine empowers consumers to buy and sell bitcoin and more than 30 other digital assets with cash. These include Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, various stablecoins, DeFi tokens, and more. A free Coin Cloud wallet is available as a companion app. By putting a Coin Cloud machine in their store, retailers can brings in more shoppers and more income, with zero cost and zero work, according to the company. For a monthly fee, Coin Cloud does the installation, maintenance, marketing, and customer service. Live U.S.-based client support is ready to help 24/7.