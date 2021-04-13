Now available nationwide, Colliders Desserts offer a combination of popular candy flavors in cool and creamy refrigerated desserts. Colliders are available in three formats: Twisted, Chopped and Layered. The Twisted format features a vanilla dessert topped with pieces of candy, such as Reese’s, Kit Kat, Hershey’s Cookies n’ Crème, or Heath. The Chopped format features a Reese’s, Hershey’s Chocolate, Hershey’s S’mores or Hershey’s Mint dessert with chopped pieces of chocolate on top. The Layered format features a Reese’s, York, Mounds or Rolo dessert topped with a layer of smooth, rich milk chocolate. Colliders have a suggested retail price of $2.99 for two single-serve cups.