Community Service Spotlight: Casey's General Stores, Cenex & Dole Food Co.

Cenex

Cenex, in partnership with Pinnacle Cooperative, awarded Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports with a $25,000 Hometown Pride grant for its commitment to building an inclusive community and its core work to help those impacted by physical and mental disabilities participate in sports and recreational activities to enhance the lives of those who are differently abled.

The nonprofit creates opportunities for children and adults with a wide range of abilities to participate in sports activities through adaptive tools and programming, removing the barriers that can make it difficult to play or engage within their community.

The $25,000 Hometown Pride grant will help the organization to purchase additional sports wheelchairs, eliminating the high financial burden for those unable to participate without adaptive equipment, according to the organization.

To date, Cenex has invested more than $475,000 in local organizations since the Hometown Pride grant initiative began in 2019.

Cenex is the energy brand of CHS Inc.

Dole Food Co.

In the wake of the devastating wildfires on Maui this month, Dole Food Co. and Dole Fruit Hawaii are donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross in Hawaii and $50,000 to the Maui Food Bank to help with relief and recovery efforts on the island.

The company traces its roots back to Hawaii in 1851 and still maintains a presence there with its Oahu-based subsidiary.

Dole is actively encouraging other companies with a presence in Hawaii to provide financial and other assistance to those impacted by the Maui fires and hopes its own donations can serve as an example for future efforts, the company stated.