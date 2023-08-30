Community Service Spotlight: Casey's General Stores, Cenex & Dole Food Co.

Love's Travel Stops
Love's Travel Stops donated $100,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund, which helps cover expenses — including rent, mortgage, utilities, insurance and vehicle payments — when drivers are unable to work due to injury or illness. It also provides free health and wellness programs for professional truck drivers.
"Professional drivers are a vital part of the nation's economy and industry, and they mean so much to us at Love's," said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer at Love's. "It's essential to support them during hardships, and we're proud to support St. Christopher in its efforts to be there for drivers at their most challenging times."
Now in its fourth year supporting the organization, Love's first donated to St. Christopher in April 2020, when it gave $100,000 to aid drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Professional truck drivers in need of assistance can apply online via the St. Christopher website.
Maverik — Adventure's First Stop
Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, in conjunction with Swire Coca-Cola, donated $686,576 to the National Park Foundation (NPF), the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service.
All funds were raised as part of a Round Up Your Change summer register donation program that ran at Maverik stores. The program's total of $411,576 will be supplemented by a $250,000 donation from Maverik, along with an additional donation in the same amount by Swire.
The funds will be used to support the NPF's flagship youth program, Open OutDoors for Kids. Since 2011, the program has served nearly 2 million students, many from under-resourced school districts and Title 1 schools, through funding field trips, educational resources, virtual experiences and classroom visits, connecting students and educators to national parks.
The Maverik-led donation will benefit approximately 20,000 additional students through activating the program at more than 30 national park sites across the c-store chain's footprint.