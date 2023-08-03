Community Service Spotlight: CITGO, Kum & Go & Nittany MintMart

Stewart's Shops
Stewart's Shops and the Dake Family donated $100,000 to the Little Falls Youth & Family Center for its Community Services Capital Campaign.
Having served the Little Falls, N.Y., community for more than 140 years, the center provides resources for homeless and low-income families in need of food, clothing, shelter and reliable childcare. The organization currently assists more than 100,000 individuals each year through 80 educational, instructional and community service programs.
Campaign funds will be used to modernize three of the organization's program facilities: the center's primary location for emergency housing, aquatics and health/fitness programs at 15 Jackson Street; its senior center and transitional housing at 524 E. Main Street; and its childcare services, food pantry and thrift store location at 45 Furnace Street.
Construction has already begun on both the senior center and primary site, with the childcare services expansion slated to begin in late fall 2023.
"We are proud to support our shops' communities. We recognize the need for more childcare and family services in Little Falls, and this project will provide more access to these much-needed programs," said Susan Dake, president of Stewart's Shops Foundation.
SurgePays Inc.
Fintech and telecommunications company SurgePays Inc. and its distribution partner ParichuteConnect signed a partnership agreement with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) Native Services.
BGCA Native Services is a dedicated group of leaders that works to provide culturally relevant support to Boys & Girls Clubs on native lands and are committed to addressing the challenges and issues unique to Native American communities while celebrating their strengths.
The partnership agreement allows ParichuteConnect to launch an affordable connectivity program (ACP) enrollment process using SurgePays' platform for Native Boys & Girls Clubs members.
ACP eligibility is open to households that benefit from government programs like the free school lunch program, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.