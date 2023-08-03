Community Service Spotlight: CITGO, Kum & Go & Nittany MintMart

QuikTrip Corp.

Throughout the summer, QuikTrip partnered with major organizations across the Atlanta metropolitan area in order to support their local community members.

The company first donated more than $1 million to the St. Vincent de Paul Georgia Motel to Home program, a collaboration between the latter organization, the United Way of Greater Atlanta and the City of Norcross, Ga.

St. Vincent de Paul increases housing stability through both eviction prevention, rehousing and transitional housing programs and housing services for at-risk individuals and families. Starting as a pilot program with 13 families in 2020, the Motel to Home program has grown to serve all of metro Atlanta in 12 Georgia counties. The majority of clients live in motels in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, where there is a high concentration of extended-stay motels.

According to the organization, since the program's inception, 98 percent of Motel to Home participants have remained stably housed while parents enrolled in the program have increased their income from an average of $17.71 per hour to $20.21 per hour.

QuikTrip also partnered with the Atlanta Hawks, helping the basketball franchise surprise 1,500 youth at existing day camps across Atlanta as a part of the 2023 Community Court Tour. The tour consisted of pop-up basketball and fitness activities led by the Hawks Basketball Academy coaching staff and featured appearances by Hawks alumni and players at already-existing day camps.

Throughout the tour, the Hawks provided special half-day sessions for local youth with a curriculum that focused heavily on teaching basketball fundamentals and fitness basics with an emphasis on staying physically active, character development and having fun.

The Hawks and QuikTrip previously announced a new multiyear community-focused partnership, which made the Hawks the first team in the NBA to partner with the c-store retailer. As part of the deal, QuikTrip became the naming rights sponsor of the Community Court Tour.