Community Service Spotlight: Casey's General Stores, CITGO & Nassau Candy

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Casey's General Stores Inc. held its annual Cash for Classrooms campaign to support education throughout the chain's multistate footprint.

Through Sept. 3, Casey's guests were able to round up their purchases at the register or make donations when ordering online to benefit the grant program, which helps fund grants for K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools.

"Casey's is here to make a positive impact in our communities and for guests who visit our stores every day," said Katie Petru, director of communications and community at Casey's. "Guests can round up their purchases every time they shop at Casey's, which means getting your favorite pizza, daily fountain drink or on-the-go snack is an opportunity to give back."

Due to support from customers and supplier partners like LIFEWTR, Casey's has raised more than $4 million for students and educators. Each year, Casey's awards grants up to $50,000 to schools, and since 2020, more than 300 schools across its 17-state footprint have benefited from the program. In 2024, 60 grants were distributed to K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools.

The Cash for Classrooms grant application for the 2024-2025 school year will open in October.

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

In response to the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, CITGO Petroleum Corp. donated $100,000 to support local disaster relief efforts being conducted by organizations in Houston. The storm hit resulted in widespread destruction, with more than 1 million homes and businesses losing power.

"Our community took a direct hit from Beryl and affected millions of people, some of whom are still suffering weeks after the storm," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "These three organizations are at the forefront of the recovery efforts and together we are committed to helping our neighbors in their time of greatest need."

The company broke down its contributions to three nonprofits: $50,000 to Houston Food Bank (HFB), $25,000 to Catholic Charities and $25,000 to Team Rubicon.

The funds to HFB helped distribute ice, water, fruit and ready-to-eat meals to HFB's network of community partners, including cooling centers and shelters, while Catholic Charities, in collaboration with TeamCITGO volunteers, used the donation to support a drive-thru disaster distribution event on July 20 at its headquarters. During this event, food, water and cleaning supplies were handed out to individuals and families affected by the storm.

Team Rubicon used the funds to support its Grayshirt disaster response volunteers who tarped roofs, cleared access to homes and critical infrastructure, and mucked out houses damaged by the hurricane.