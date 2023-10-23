Community Service Spotlight: CITGO, EG Group & Kum & Go

CITGO

In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, CITGO made a direct donation of $100,000 to national social impact organization SBP to support its disaster assistance and recovery trainings programs.

The funds will also be used to help Floridians recover from the storm's impact in the region.

"All of us at CITGO are proud to do our part alongside SBP to assist Floridians affected by Hurricane Idalia," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "Many are facing very challenging circumstances in the aftermath of the storm, and we are pleased to be able to lend a helping hand."

SBP's disaster assistance program helps ensure disaster victims receive maximum Federal Emergency Management Agency support in the wake of the storm's damage. The group's recovery trainings program provides practical webinars and in-person training to share best practices with nongovernmental organizations and storm survivors.

EG Group

In recognition of Hunger Action Month in September, EG America launched an in-store fundraising campaign on behalf of the United Way and its network of more than 1,800 local nonprofit fundraising affiliates.

Throughout the month, guests were encouraged to donate a dollar amount of their choosing at any of EG America's 1,700 convenience store locations. Participating brands included Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

All in-store guest donations will be used to support the charity's mission to provide meals to families in need across the country.

The campaign was the fourth annual fundraiser between EG America and United Way, with each year's event focusing on a different issue at the core of the latter's mission of service.

"Hunger is as pervasive as ever, and we're proud to support the United Way's efforts to address this critical issue," said Nick Unkovic, president of EG America.

Kum & Go

Kum & Go partnered with Pepsi Beverages North America to raise more than $37,000 for the annual Gallons for Growth cause marketing campaign.

The companies raised the funds by donating 5 cents from every 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi sold over the course of a month and 5 cents from every gallon of gas sold on a designated day. The money was then distributed to various nonprofits in participating markets.

This year's nonprofit partners were:

Foundation for Springfield Public Schools (Springfield, Mo.)

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter (Washington and Benton Counties, Ark.)

Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma (Tulsa, Okla.)

Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas (Jonesboro, Ark.)

LIFT-UP (Garfield County, Colo.)

Kum & Go's Gallons for Growth campaign launched in 2010 in Springfield. Over the past 13 years, the campaign has expanded to include additional markets and the partnership with Pepsi.