Community Service Spotlight: CITGO, Hanley Investment Group & Love's Travel Stops

Hanley Investment Group

Retail real estate brokerage and advisory firm Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors raised $33,639 in November for Movember, a charity dedicated to changing the face of men's health in the United States and around the world.

Movember funds various projects and receives donations year-round, but for the month of November, participating men start clean-shaven on the first, then groom and trim their mustaches to effectively become walking, talking billboards for the next 30 days, the company said.

This is the 13th consecutive year that Hanley has joined the global movement to raise awareness and critical funds for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. The firm has raised a total of $368,039 since initiating the campaign in 2011.

The campaign has particular personal resonance for Ed Hanley, president of Hanley Investment Group, as he lost his father to prostate cancer in 2009.

Love's Travel Stops

In honor of Giving Tuesday (Nov. 28), Love's Travel Stops hosted a United Way event where local employees voted to donate $25,000 to Pivot Inc., a community partner of the United Way of Central Oklahoma.

[Read more: Love's Closes Out 2023 With Four Openings]

Founded in 1972, Pivot supports at-risk youth, including providing free shelter for children between the ages of 12 and 17, counseling services and a community intervention center which offers assistance to youth brought in by law enforcement and provides them with food, clothing, housing, medical assistance and mentoring, as well as helping them understand court proceedings as needed.

Love's has partnered with the United Way since 1999, donating more than $8.5 million to the organization and its partners over the last 24 years.

National Retail Solutions

National Retail Solutions (NRS) continued its NRS Cares initiative through the end of 2023, launching its 28th annual toy drive to support the YMCA of Paterson, N.J.

This year's drive incorporated an Amazon Wish List, which was utilized in order to facilitate broader participation and allow the public to participate by selecting and sending toys directly to the YMCA location.

"At NRS, our commitment to empowering communities extends beyond our POS [point-of-sale] services. We are thrilled to leverage technology this year to make giving even more accessible," said Elie Katz, NRS president and CEO.