QuikTrip Expands to New Texas Market

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. (QT) is making inroads to a new Texas market.

The Tulsa-based convenience store chain has two locations under construction in Laredo, which are expected to open during February and March 2024, respectively. Both sites will be a part of QT’s Remote travel center network, LMT Online reported.

One of the new travel centers in Laredo is located at 14025 FM 1472 near the World Trade Bridge and the Colombia Solidarity Bridge, while the other station is located at 4901 E. Saunders Street near the Bob Bullock Loop.

[Read more: PHOTO GALLERY: Inside QuikTrip’s New Remote Travel Centers]

According to QT Corporate Communication Manager Aisha Jefferson-Smith, the retailer’s successful expansion into the Austin-San Antonio market in 2018 prompted the company to look at opportunities in other areas of Texas. "The success of the expansion plans in that downtown market led us to look for an opportunity to be part of the Laredo community approximately two years ago," she explained.

The QT travel center set to open at 14025 FM 1472 will be approximately 8,000 square feet, while the location at Saunders Street is approximately 7,000 square feet. Each site will be able to service 16 cars for gas and 10 diesel bays for trucks.

Additionally, both will be equipped with an expanded QT Kitchens concept offering food and drink items made fresh to order, the news outlet reported.

QT opened its first remote travel center in Texas in the city of Bellmead last year. As Convenience Store News previously reported, the chain’s remote travel center store model was created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT Distribution Center for access to fresh food.

Tulsa-based QuikTrip is a privately held company. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 1,000 convenience stores in 17 states. The c-store operator also opened its first locations in Colorado and Mississippi within the last year and has plans to enter Chicago with at least three stores in the metropolitan area.