Community Service Spotlight: 7-Eleven Inc., CITGO & EG America

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven Inc. launched a year-end fundraising campaign to support Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals.

From now until Jan. 9, 2024, guests at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, as well as customers using the 7NOW Delivery app, can round up their purchase at checkout or donate $1 to help support 107 CMN member hospitals in communities across the country.

Customers will also have the option to donate directly to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals online and select their local member hospital for their donation.

"After an incredible summer where nearly $3 million was raised at our annual Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner and the launch of our Cleat Crew auctions this fall, we're excited to continue the momentum of our 2023 fundraising campaigns with an in-store fundraising opportunity this holiday season," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven.

Since 1991, 7-Eleven has raised more than $170 million on behalf of CMN Hospitals, including $19 million in 2022 alone.

CITGO PETREOLUM CORP.

CITGO recently awarded 43 grants totaling more than $1.6 million to fund projects within two signature programs: CITGO Caring for Our Coast and STEM Talent Pipeline.

CITGO Petroleum Collaborates With Marketers for 2023 Update





The Coast program helps protect vulnerable coastal and inland habitats through restoration, educational and volunteer efforts, while the Talent Pipeline program aims to increase access to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) related educational opportunities by supporting and encouraging students to pursue a career in STEM.

The 2023 CITGO Caring for Our Coast grantees were:

Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program

Coastal Conservation Association Louisiana

Friends of Padre Inc.

Galveston Bay Foundation

Gulf of Mexico Alliance

Houston Audubon

Houston Parks Board

National Recreation and Park Association

Restore America's Estuaries

Tampa Bay Watch

The Artist Boat

The Conservation Foundation

The Nature Conservancy of Louisiana

The 2023 CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline Program grantees included: