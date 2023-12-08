Community Service Spotlight: 7-Eleven Inc., CITGO & EG America

PepsiCo Inc.
As part of PepsiCo's ongoing efforts to support and elevate historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU), the company will be providing $250,000 in grants towards tackling food insecurity at HBCU campuses.
Five universities will receive $50,000 each: Morgan State University, Prairie View A&M University, Florida A&M University, Jackson State University and Bethune-Cookman University.
The grants were designed to support each campus's unique efforts to help the more than 37,500 students that struggle to balance the cost of their education and their next meal. The funds will be used to expand food pantry capacities, provide students with stipends for meals, and help students with the long-term skills needed to avoid the pitfalls of food insecurity in the future, such as workshops on meal plans and cooking.
Shell plc
Shell plc entered into a new collaboration with Meals on Wheels America in order to address hunger among seniors during the Thanksgiving season.
Through Nov. 23, Shell donated 1 cent to Meals on Wheels for each gallon of gas purchased at Shell by Fuel Rewards members with Platinum status, up to $200,000.
Approximately 10 million seniors experience food insecurity, with many at greater risk of malnutrition due to decreased appetite, mobility issues and a myriad of other factors. Approximately half of seniors live alone, and those on fixed incomes can be especially vulnerable, according to the company.
"Shell is proud to support Meals on Wheels America because we're inspired by and believe in its mission to ensure no one is left hungry," said Renée Power, general manager of mobility marketing, North America, Shell US. "As our most loyal customers, we want Fuel Rewards members with Platinum status to have an easy way to give back to their community through the simple act of filling up."
This was the first community outreach initiative that Platinum members were invited to participate in. Launched earlier this summer in conjunction with PDI Technologies, the new Platinum tier served as the next evolution in Shell's loyalty program after the success of the company's Gold status tier.