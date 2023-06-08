QuikTrip Signs Multiyear Deal With Atlanta Hawks

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. (QT) and the Atlanta Hawks are coming together for a multiyear community-focused partnership, making QT the naming rights sponsor of the team's 2023 Community Court Tour.

Throughout the seven-week tour — which starts June 13 — more than 1,000 metro Atlanta youth will be surprised with pop-up basketball and fitness activities featuring Hawks alumni and players at already-existing day camps throughout Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The partnership between the two organizations will also include various activations throughout the upcoming 2023-2024 season. Among the activations is the creation of the "QT Tipoff," in which each time the Hawks win the opening tip at home, fans in attendance will enjoy winning a select reward from select QuikTrip convenience stores throughout the city.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks. Our organizations share a commitment to providing a first-class experience to our fans, and making a positive impact on our community," said Aisha Jefferson, QuikTrip corporate communications manager. "We look forward to cheering on the Hawks for another exciting season and helping Hawks fans stay fueled up with rewards from our new QT Tipoff."

Additionally, the Hawks will integrate QT into their overall game experience including the entitlement of one game. The convenience retailer will have branding present during Hawks' home games both inside and outside of State Farm Arena throughout the season.

"Our new partnership with QuikTrip, which focuses on positively impacting youth throughout Atlanta and engaging Hawks fans from tipoff to the final whistle, is a natural fit because QuikTrip does a great job of giving back in every community it serves," said Andrew Saltzman, the Hawks' executive vice president and chief revenue officer. "We are thrilled to find a partner who matches our energy and enthusiasm for both community and creating memorable experiences, and we are excited to launch the partnership with next week's Community Court Summer Tour presented by QuikTrip."

Like the Hawks, QuikTrip has a tradition of supporting the community. In 2023, QuikTrip has already invested $2.7 million into nonprofit organizations across the metro Atlanta area aimed at strengthening neighborhoods, stabilizing families and making streets safer for youth to lead active, healthy lives.

Committed to entertaining and uniting the city of Atlanta since 1968, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, under the leadership of principal owners Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz, continue to build bridges through basketball by following its "True to Atlanta" mantra. Off the court, the Hawks organization focuses on positively impacting the lives of Atlanta residents by providing access to youth basketball, fighting food insecurity and the recent transformation of State Farm Arena into Georgia's largest-ever voting precinct for the 2020 elections.

The Hawks family also includes the College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League) and Hawks Talon Gaming Club (NBA 2K League).

Tulsa-based QuikTrip is a privately held company. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 1,000 convenience stores in 17 states.

QuikTrip recently opened its first location in Mississippi as part of its remote store network. Mississippi isn't the only state where the c-store operator has been expanding or plans to expand into. Last year, QT opened its first store in Colorado, in addition to pushing out its network into new locations in Georgia. It also announced plans to enter the Chicago market later this year.