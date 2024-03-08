Community Service Spotlight: CITGO Petroleum Corp., CEFCO & EG America

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

The CITGO Lemont Refinery in Illinois provided nearly $300,000 in funds and grants to local organizations and nonprofit chapters in the past few months.

This past fall, the company raised more than $200,000 for the United Way of Will County via its annual employee giving campaign and a direct donation from CITGO Petroleum Corp. A total of 150 employees participated with additional support provided by the United Steel Workers Union. The campaign launched with an Oktoberfest-themed companywide picnic that featured live polka music from the Die Musikmeisters Band, as well as pretzels and sausages.

The funds raised will be used to support more than 78 programs throughout Will County that fall within United Way's impact areas of education, economic mobility, and health and wellness.

The Lemont Refinery also recently awarded first responder grants totaling more than $80,000 to Illinois-based agencies in Lemont, Lockport, Romeoville and Will County as a continuation of the CITGO Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) program.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency; Romeoville, Lemont and Lockport Police Departments; the Lemont and Lockport Fire Districts; and the Will County Sheriff's Office will use the funds for various educational and disaster relief purposes, focusing on better preparation for communities.

The CITGO Lemont Refinery CAER Council was formed in 2002 to share information and increase understanding and cooperation between CITGO, community leaders and communities regarding safety, the environment and emergency response. The council is made up of police, fire, other community leaders and refinery leadership.