Stoelting's Companion Cart Portable Cleaning System is a self-contained system for cleaning frozen treat equipment. It comes in three styles and varieties based on available utilities. The cart features a direct connection to a water supply with a 50-foot hose; a battery-powered water pump with a 15-gallon fresh water tank and grey water tank; and a clean-in-place option with a Hydra Rise system that controls the entire cleaning and sanitizing process with the press of a button. The unit also has a built-in paper towel holder, hose holder, and sanitizing wipe holder. Its modular design makes it easy to pack and go.