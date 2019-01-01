Convenience is a Plus

New Year…Renewed forecourt! Forte’s Convenience Plus Waste/Windshield Station can make your forecourt look refreshed and more atttactive. This functional and efficient valet encompasses all the features to meet your customers’ needs for convenient and easy access to a trash can, paper towels and windshield fluid.

The Convenience Plus has an ergonomic pull-out waste bin drawer with a 42- gallon trash capacity that is ideal for high trafficked areas and requires maintenance less often. The waste bin has a covered top that prevents unsightly view of trash and access to waste disposal on both sides.

Each unit includes two (2) ample windshield washer buckets that stay filled longer, and two (2) towel dispensers for either, center-pull or C-fold towels. All components of the windshield station are detachable and fit inside the waste bin to allow for the complete unit to be shipped in one single carton for freight cost savings. The Convenience Plus’s full dimensions are 45”W x 27”D x 43”H and installation is simple and hassle free.

The Convenience Plus is made of sturdy plastic with UV inhibitors to prevent color fading for optimal outdoor performance and long- lasting use. Units are available in standard grey and black colors and can also be made in custom colors to match brand image.

For more information on this product visit our website at www.forteproducts.com or contact us at 816 813 3337.