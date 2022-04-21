Convenience Retailers Can Create Superfans Through Loyalty Programs

"If you build it, they will come" is arguably one of the most famous movie lines from the past 30-plus years. It's right up there with, "Nobody puts Baby in a corner." But the sentiment is not necessarily true when it comes to rewards programs and customer loyalty.

Sure, loyalty programs are commonplace in the convenience channel, and mobile apps are becoming increasingly more prevalent. But just building a loyalty program and a mobile app will not necessarily draw in repeat customers. It takes continuous effort on the part of the retailer to make sure its program remains relevant, experts advise.

Some must-dos: make it simple, think outside the box, and get personal.

"Keep it simple and focus on the main things — taking advantage of what you do well, like coffee or foodservice. Then, you can start learning and adapting," Vikas Mehta, head of sales and operations at Velocity Logic, a rewards platform provider based in Binghamton, N.Y., told Convenience Store News.

The purpose of a loyalty program is to entice repeat visits and engage with customers, and with the right loyalty program in place, retailers can even create superfans.

If you build it right, they will come — and no one will put you in a corner.