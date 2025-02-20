A Return to Operational Basics

Nearly half of respondents in the 2024 Convenience Store News Technology Study said they increased their technology spend last year over 2023. Broken down, 63% of the investment occurred at the store level, and 52% went toward backend needs.

The top area of focus in backend technology? Sixty-five percent of respondents cited improving operational efficiency. And if the opening months of 2025 are any indication, convenience store retailers are continuing on that track. Since the beginning of February, several industry players have made moves around streamlining their store operations.

Westborough, Mass.-based EG America chose Quorso's Intelligent Management Platform to help simplify store operations and drive performance. The platform is designed to eliminate the complexity and overwhelm of too much data, too many tasks and too many systems.