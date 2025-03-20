Chipping Away at Operating Expenses

As they say, it takes money to make money. But when it comes to operating a convenience store, does it have to take so much money?

During my 14-plus years at Convenience Store News, I have covered numerous earnings calls for convenience retailers and operating expenses always stand out as a pain point.

Case in point: For the third quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores Inc. reported same-store operating expenses — excluding credit card fees — were up 3.2%. And just this week, Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. reported that for the third quarter and first three quarters of fiscal 2025, the retailer's operating expenses increased by 8.1% and 11%, respectively, compared with the corresponding periods of fiscal 2024.