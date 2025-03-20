Chipping Away at Operating Expenses
It's no wonder that both of these industry players have made building more efficiency into their operations a strategic focus over the next few years. At the same time, both retailers are laser-focused on enhancing the customer experience.
How can a c-store retailer achieve that and keep its operating expenses down? At first glance, it appears that two would not be possible. However, thanks to innovation in the technology space, nothing is truly impossible.
At both the store level and headquarters level, as leading tech executives recently pointed out, technology is helping convenience retailers save on labor, monitor equipment, speed up training and onboarding of new employees, and improve customer satisfaction. "More and more, I'm hearing about solutions that provide retailers with the ability to take a proactive approach to their operations," Ed Collupy, owner of Collupy System Solutions LLC, recently told CSNews.
With solutions such as IoT, artificial intelligence and automation, retailers have the ability to chip away at operating expenses and invest those dollars where it arguably matters most: the customer experience.