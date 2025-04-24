Recognizing Vision & Achievement in Technology

Over the past 14-plus years, I have had a front-row seat to the advancement of technology in the convenience store industry.

Remember when the introduction of mobile wallets was big news? I recently came across an article I wrote in 2011 titled "Will the Convenience Channel Embrace Mobile Wallets?" In the article, I cited Scott Hartman's 2006 speech as outgoing NACS chairman that predicted cell phones would soon replace customers' wallets. In 2006, I would have thought he spent too much time watching old episodes of The Jetsons. In 2011, I would have been a little more open to the idea, but questioned how soon. I admit I was wrong.

And that is why Hartman, president and CEO of Rutter's Holdings Inc., was honored in 2009 as the Top Technology Leader — as it was called then — in Convenience Store News' annual Technology Awards, and I was not.