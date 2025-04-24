Recognizing Vision & Achievement in Technology
Now known as the Technology Leader of the Year Awards, other visionaries that CSNews has recognized include both forward-thinking individuals and tech-embracing companies. We have honored the achievements of Greg Parker, founder of Parker's Kitchen, and Tom Colbert, director of IT at Kwik Trip Inc., as well as 7-Eleven Inc., Kum & Go LC and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., to name just a few.
This year, we are once again recognizing individuals or companies for their innovation streak, but are switching it up a bit. Instead of one winner, we plan to hand out two awards: a Small Chain Award (recognizing a retailer with 50 stores or less) and a Large Chain Award (recognizing a retailer with 51 stores or more).
We are asking you, the leaders in the c-store technology space, to let us know who you think deserves to be honored for their vision and achievements. Who better to nominate deserving winners, individual or company, than those with their fingers on the pulse of technology. Submit a nomination today.