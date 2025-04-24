 Skip to main content
TechWatch

Recognizing Vision & Achievement in Technology

Convenience Store News is expanding its Technology Leader of the Year awards program.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
Technology Leader of the Year logo

Over the past 14-plus years, I have had a front-row seat to the advancement of technology in the convenience store industry. 

Remember when the introduction of mobile wallets was big news? I recently came across an article I wrote in 2011 titled "Will the Convenience Channel Embrace Mobile Wallets?" In the article, I cited Scott Hartman's 2006 speech as outgoing NACS chairman that predicted cell phones would soon replace customers' wallets. In 2006, I would have thought he spent too much time watching old episodes of The Jetsons. In 2011, I would have been a little more open to the idea, but questioned how soon. I admit I was wrong. 

And that is why Hartman, president and CEO of Rutter's Holdings Inc., was honored in 2009 as the Top Technology Leader — as it was called then — in Convenience Store News' annual Technology Awards, and I was not. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Now known as the Technology Leader of the Year Awards, other visionaries that CSNews has recognized include both forward-thinking individuals and tech-embracing companies. We have honored the achievements of Greg Parker, founder of Parker's Kitchen, and Tom Colbert, director of IT at Kwik Trip Inc., as well as 7-Eleven Inc., Kum & Go LC and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., to name just a few. 

This year, we are once again recognizing individuals or companies for their innovation streak, but are switching it up a bit. Instead of one winner, we plan to hand out two awards: a Small Chain Award (recognizing a retailer with 50 stores or less) and a Large Chain Award (recognizing a retailer with 51 stores or more).

We are asking you, the leaders in the c-store technology space, to let us know who you think deserves to be honored for their vision and achievements. Who better to nominate deserving winners, individual or company, than those with their fingers on the pulse of technology. Submit a nomination today. 

More Blog Posts In This Series

Blog Author

Melissa Kress

Melissa Kress is Executive Editor of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2010. Melissa handles much of CSNews' hard news coverage, such as mergers and acquisitions and company financial reports, and the technology beat. She is also one of the industry's leading media experts on the tobacco category. Read More

Melissa Kress

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds