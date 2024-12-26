Convenience Store Visits Surpass Pre-COVID Numbers
Positioned for Growth
Here is some of the latest expansion news on the large c-store chains analyzed by Placer.ai:
- Circle K: Alimentation Couche-Tard Sets the Table for Growth in 2025
- Kwik Trip: Kwik Trip Begins Construction on Second Distribution Center
- Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop: Maverik Makes First Moves in Kansas
- Buc-ee's: Buc-ee's First Ohio Store Faces Delay
Diving into individual chains' visitation patterns reveals that many category leaders — including Circle K, Kwik Trip Inc., Maverik — Adventure's First Stop and Buc-ee's — are outperforming the wider segment and continuing to see impressive YoY growth, largely due to aggressive expansions. Maverik's particular stand-out visit growth is likely due to its acquisition and rebranding of the Kum & Go brand, according to Placer.ai.
The market research firm analyzed how each chain is growing in different parts of the country:
- Maverik is seeing the most growth in the Southwest, while Kwik Trip's visits are rising mostly in the Midwest.
- Wawa Inc. traffic is rising in Florida and in the Mid-Atlantic region.
This suggests that demand for c-store offerings is growing nationwide — despite the plateauing of category-wide visits — and that c-store brands that can offer consumers innovative products and experiences are well-positioned to continue thriving in 2025 and beyond, Placer.ai said.
