Convenience Store Visits Surpass Pre-COVID Numbers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The convenience store channel has undergone a transformation in recent years as retailers evolved and elevated their food, beverage and experiential offerings to become destinations.

Analyzing visitation trends to c-stores highlights just how successful this reinvention has been for the category. Monthly c-store visits have surged past the channel's pre-pandemic baseline, with November 2024 c-store traffic 16.1% higher than in November 2019, according to a new report from Placer.ai entitled "C-Store Visits Well-Positioned For a Strong 2025."

Still, the data also indicates that growth has plateaued — year-over-year (YOY) traffic for the c-store segment has remained relatively flat in 2024, with November 2024 visits down 0.9% YOY.