Convenience Store Visits Surpass Pre-COVID Numbers

The demand for the channel's offerings is growing nationwide.
Danielle Romano
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The convenience store channel has undergone a transformation in recent years as retailers evolved and elevated their food, beverage and experiential offerings to become destinations.

Analyzing visitation trends to c-stores highlights just how successful this reinvention has been for the category. Monthly c-store visits have surged past the channel's pre-pandemic baseline, with November 2024 c-store traffic 16.1% higher than in November 2019, according to a new report from Placer.ai entitled "C-Store Visits Well-Positioned For a Strong 2025."

Still, the data also indicates that growth has plateaued — year-over-year (YOY) traffic for the c-store segment has remained relatively flat in 2024, with November 2024 visits down 0.9% YOY.

Positioned for Growth

Here is some of the latest expansion news on the large c-store chains analyzed by Placer.ai:

Diving into individual chains' visitation patterns reveals that many category leaders — including Circle K, Kwik Trip Inc., Maverik — Adventure's First Stop and Buc-ee's — are outperforming the wider segment and continuing to see impressive YoY growth, largely due to aggressive expansions. Maverik's particular stand-out visit growth is likely due to its acquisition and rebranding of the Kum & Go brand, according to Placer.ai.

The market research firm analyzed how each chain is growing in different parts of the country:

  • Maverik is seeing the most growth in the Southwest, while Kwik Trip's visits are rising mostly in the Midwest.
  • Wawa Inc. traffic is rising in Florida and in the Mid-Atlantic region. 

This suggests that demand for c-store offerings is growing nationwide — despite the plateauing of category-wide visits — and that c-store brands that can offer consumers innovative products and experiences are well-positioned to continue thriving in 2025 and beyond, Placer.ai said.

