Maverik Makes First Moves in Kansas
The 5,982 square-foot store at Acraway Avenue will showcase truck and RV fueling lanes, an RV dump and a picnic area, while the 4,425 square-foot store on Mary Street will feature an a forecourt and a picnic area. Both locations will offer a full lineup of freshly prepared food offerings such as burritos, sandwiches, pizzas and more. Additionally, Maverik's Bean to Cup coffee will showcase premium coffee blends accompanied by a delicious selection of pastries, the company said.
The stores will both operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.
Maverik plans to serve guests who are on their way to Garden City's nearby attractions and outdoor activities, which include Lee Richardson Zoo, Parrot Cove Indoor Water Park and more.
The store interiors are designed to stoke a sense of adventure through panoramic photos and maps of the state's outdoor destinations on the walls, alongside exciting adventure videos playing on TVs, gas pumps and soda fountains.
Salt Lake City-based Maverik is No. 11 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.