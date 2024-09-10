Maverik Makes First Moves in Kansas

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is expanding its footprint into Kansas with the recent groundbreaking of two new convenience stores in the state. Upon the stores' expected opening date in mid-2025, the convenience store chain will operate in 14 states.

The new stores will be located at 50 East Acraway Ave. and 2601 East Mary St. in Garden City.

"Maverik is focused on expanding in areas that have unmet needs for fuel, great food and adventure," said Maverik CEO and Chief Adventure Guide Crystal Maggelet. "Thanks to the state's central location, our entry into Kansas positions us to serve even more customers with freshly prepared food, extensive beverage options and exceptional fuel discounts throughout their Midwest travels."