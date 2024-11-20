Buc-ee's First Ohio Store Faces Delay

Buc-ee's initially broke ground on the Ohio store this past August. Located at 8000 State Highway 235 in Huber Heights and situated near Dayton, the site will boast 100 fueling positions, 24 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and occupy 74,000 square feet.

The size of this first Buc-ee's in Ohio falls just short of the company's largest location in Luling, Texas, which occupies 75,000 square feet and opened in June.

Despite the hold up, the retail operator is still aiming to open the Huber Heights store late next year.

Since beginning its multistate expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Colorado. The retailer broke ground on its first Virginia and Mississippi locations in 2023; submitted plans for its first store in Arizona; and received the go-head for its premiere site in North Carolina over the last few months.

The North Carolina location experienced its own set of delays, when the county planning board originally recommended against the project in 2023. However, a positive city council vote allowed the company to move forward with the project.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states.