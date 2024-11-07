Maverik to Rebrand All Kum & Go Convenience Stores
After the deal closed, former Maverik CEO Chuck Maggelet said the company would rebrand all Kum & Go stores in Idaho, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming — the four states where both chains had stores. But he said he was open to maintaining the name elsewhere.
[SNEAK PEEK: Retailer Executive of the Year Chuck Maggelet Reflects on Maverik's Acquisition of Kum & Go]
"It could happen," Maggelet said in a video call at the time of the announcement. "I don't know. I think we'll learn an awful lot when we do these first 120, 130, 140 stores. I think it will help us form an opinion. We are very much prepared to operate as two different brands. So, we know we can go in either direction, but we think we're going to be focusing on rebranding, learning from it and then if it makes sense maybe pushing a little further east."
As Convenience Store News recently reported, on Aug. 23 Maverik held a special event in Denver to celebrate the completion of its Colorado store rebrands and kick off the transformation of stores in Wyoming.
More information about Kum & Go rebrands to Maverik are available online.
Maverik is No. 11 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.