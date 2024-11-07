Maverik to Rebrand All Kum & Go Convenience Stores

SALT LAKE CITY — The Kum & Go banner is on its way out.

Parent company Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, which acquired the Des Moines, Iowa-based convenience store chain in August 2023, announced plans to rebrand all Kum & Go stores, The Des Moines Register reported.

In a statement to the news outlet, Salt Lake City-based Maverik said it is "in the process of rebranding Kum & Go stores, with the intent to unify our entire combined footprint under the Maverik brand." The retailer did not provide a timeline, saying, "We are taking a thoughtful, market-by-market approach to ensure the best customer experience before confirming each state's rebrand."

"Our focus is delivering a consistently elevated c-store experience — across fuel, rewards, foodservice and inside-store offerings," Maverik said. "As we solidify our plans in each state, we will share those updates with you."

The acquisition of Kum & Go nearly doubled Maverik's footprint to more than 800 c-stores across 20 states.