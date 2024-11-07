 Skip to main content

Maverik to Rebrand All Kum & Go Convenience Stores

Although the retailer did not provide a timeline, the chain said it is taking a "thoughtful, market-by-market approach."
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
A newly rebranded Maverik convenience store in Colorado Springs

SALT LAKE CITY — The Kum & Go banner is on its way out.

Parent company Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, which acquired the Des Moines, Iowa-based convenience store chain in August 2023, announced plans to rebrand all Kum & Go stores, The Des Moines Register reported. 

In a statement to the news outlet, Salt Lake City-based Maverik said it is "in the process of rebranding Kum & Go stores, with the intent to unify our entire combined footprint under the Maverik brand." The retailer did not provide a timeline, saying, "We are taking a thoughtful, market-by-market approach to ensure the best customer experience before confirming each state's rebrand."

"Our focus is delivering a consistently elevated c-store experience — across fuel, rewards, foodservice and inside-store offerings," Maverik said. "As we solidify our plans in each state, we will share those updates with you."

The acquisition of Kum & Go nearly doubled Maverik's footprint to more than 800 c-stores across 20 states.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

After the deal closed, former Maverik CEO Chuck Maggelet said the company would rebrand all Kum & Go stores in Idaho, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming — the four states where both chains had stores. But he said he was open to maintaining the name elsewhere.

[SNEAK PEEK: Retailer Executive of the Year Chuck Maggelet Reflects on Maverik's Acquisition of Kum & Go]

"It could happen," Maggelet said in a video call at the time of the announcement. "I don't know. I think we'll learn an awful lot when we do these first 120, 130, 140 stores. I think it will help us form an opinion. We are very much prepared to operate as two different brands. So, we know we can go in either direction, but we think we're going to be focusing on rebranding, learning from it and then if it makes sense maybe pushing a little further east."

As Convenience Store News recently reported, on Aug. 23 Maverik held a special event in Denver to celebrate the completion of its Colorado store rebrands and kick off the transformation of stores in Wyoming. 

More information about Kum & Go rebrands to Maverik are available online.

Maverik is No. 11 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds