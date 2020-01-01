Copeland Scroll Digital Outdoor Refrigeration Unit, X-Line Series

Building on its field-proven Copeland Scroll and X-Line outdoor condensing unit platforms, Emerson's new digital X-Line Series is designed to deliver superior cooling and energy efficiency in convenience stores, small-format supermarkets and foodservice establishments. The digital X-Line Series helps operators manage their refrigeration and food safety needs by delivering more precise, reliable refrigeration; longer-lasting equipment; and lower energy bills for medium-temperature walk-in coolers and display cases. The X-Line digital unit has continuous capacity modulation from 20 percent to 100 percent, resulting in precision temperature control, reduced compressor cycling, and lower energy consumption. The unit can be applied to multiple evaporator systems. Additionally, the unit features advanced onboard protection and diagnostic controls in a quiet, compact enclosure. It can alert and record alarms independently or communicate with facility management control systems.